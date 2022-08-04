Lady A Postpones Tour to Support Charles Kelley on His Sobriety Journey

Country trio Lady A is postponing their 20-show Request Line tour until 2023 in order support bandmember Charles Kelley on his journey to sobriety.

The trio’s Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood issued a collective statement on social media on Thursday (Aug. 4), announcing the postponement of their tour as well as offering support to Kelley.

“We are a band, but more importantly … we’re family,” they wrote.

“We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We are grateful for your patience.”

While noting that “this notice is coming in real time,” the trio also said that updated ticket information will be sent out to all ticketholders.

Lady A was set to launch their tour later this month with a two-show stint at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 13 and 14. Though Kelley has not issued a separate statement regarding the tour or his sobriety journey, he did bring up the topic of sobriety recently as part of a promotional post about the trio’s upcoming collaboration with Breland, titled “Told You I Could Drink.”

“Fired up for this one @breland @ladya #toldyouicoulddrink ironic since I stopped drinking haha,” Kelley said via Instagram on Aug. 1.

The trio’s latest album, What a Song Can Do, released in 2021.

Read the band’s full statement below:

If you or anyone you know is battling substance abuse, reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357. They are available 24/7, 365 days a year for free, confidential support and resources.