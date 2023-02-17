Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Dies at 49

Kyle Jacobs, songwriter/producer and husband to country entertainer Kellie Pickler, has died at age 49, Billboard has confirmed. TMZ first reported the story.

Jacobs was found dead in an apparent suicide in the couple’s Nashville home on Friday afternoon (Feb. 17). According to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department obtained by Billboard, “Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

“Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Jacobs’ songwriting credits included Garth Brooks’ Hot Country Songs chart-topper “More Than a Memory,” as well as songs recorded by Trace Adkins, Clay Walker and more. Jacobs also produced several Lee Brice hits, including “I Drive Your Truck,” “Hard to Love,” “Rumor” and “Drinking Class,” and was a producer on Brice’s 2020 album Hey World.

On Thursday (Feb. 16), Jacobs had posted on his Instagram page in celebration of Brice’s album Hey World being certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Jacobs posted, “Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!! @leebrice @curbwordmusicpub @curbrecords #countrymusic”

Jacobs and Pickler wed on Jan. 1, 2011, and previously starred together in the reality show I Love Kellie Pickler.

Pickler competed on American Idol and finished in sixth place. She later earned a top 10 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “Best Days of Your Life.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours, at 1-800-273-8255.