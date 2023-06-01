Kimberly Perry Reveals That She Had a Miscarriage Before Creating New Song

Kimberly Perry has launched her return to country music as a solo artist with her new song, “If I Die Young Pt. 2,” from her upcoming album, Bloom, out June 9 via RECORDS Nashville. The new song revisits one of the signature hits from her work as part of sibling trio The Band Perry, “If I Die Young,” which Perry wrote solo, and has been certified 7x multi-platinum by the RIAA.

In a recently released mini-documentary, Perry revealed how having a miscarriage played a role in the creation of her new music. A few months prior to writing “If I Die Young Pt. 2,” Perry suffered a pregnancy loss.

“I had actually just gone through a miscarriage a few months before, which was a really sad time,” Perry shared. “So in writing the second verse, it was like, well, I would really love to set this intention that there is a baby coming, a healthy baby who’s going to be here at some point. It felt like it really held hands with the original version, because the entire original version was sort of this romantic plea for all the things that I was hoping for. A few months after we recorded the song, I found out I was pregnant.”

Perry and her husband Johnny Costello revealed in April they are expecting a baby boy due in late August.

“If I Die Young Pt. 2” finds Perry simultaneously honoring her mother while singing of passing her legacy on to the next generation.

“It, I believe, reflects all of the growth, life growth and creative growth that I’ve had, but it also feels like the core of that girl that I was, love and know from 10 years ago,” Perry said in the mini-documentary. “And I’m just so grateful to have those pieces put together in part two.”