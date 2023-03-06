‘No Snowflakes’ for Kid Rock: Shows Announced With Travis Tritt, Marcus King & More

Kid Rock has announced four arena shows for 2023 as part of his No Snowflakes Tour, with each concert featuring a different special guest.

The June 23 concert at the Moody Center in Austin will feature Chris Janson, while the June 24 show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, will feature opener Marcus King. Travis Tritt joins for Kid Rock’s set at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 1. A final show on July 14 at Little Caesars Arena in Kid Rock’s native Detroit will feature Grand Funk Railroad.

On social media, Janson said of the upcoming Austin, Texas concert, “This is goin to be one hell of a show!! Tickets on sale Friday and #JansonJunkies presale starts Thursday! @kidrock”

Kid Rock — real name Robert James Ritchie — is currently based in Nashville and is known for hits including “Cowboy,” “Only God Knows Why” and “Picture,” a 2002 collaboration with Sheryl Crow.

In 2022, Kid Rock earned a chart leader on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart with “We the People.” The song marked his first No. 1 on that chart, following his No. 2 hit “Don’t Tell Me How to Live,” featuring the rock band Monster Truck. “People” also topped the all-format Digital Song Sales chart, Rock Digital Song Sales chart and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, marking his first No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales charts.

In addition to music, Kid Rock is known for his conservative politics. The No Snowflakes Tour takes its name from the derogatory phrase “snowflake,” which was popularized by the 1996 novel and 1999 movie Fight Club, which includes the line to aspiring fighters: “You are not special. You are not a beautiful or unique snowflake.”

The term “snowflake” later took on a political nature around the time of the 2016 election of Donald Trump, who opened the musician’s 2022 tour with a video message. Kid Rock also includes the term “snowflake” in the lyrics for “Don’t Tell Me How to Live.”

See his four-show announcement below: