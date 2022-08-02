Kenny Chesney ‘Devastated’ After Death of Fan at Denver Show

Kenny Chesney performs onstage for the 2021 Medallion Ceremony, celebrating the Induction of the Class of 2020 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kenny Chesney offered condolences to the family of a woman who fell to her death during his show at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday (July 30). “I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking,” the country star said in a statement according to the Denver Post.

Explore Explore Kenny Chesney See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.” The paper reported that the woman was sitting on a railing of the escalator when she reportedly fell to the concourse below and died from her injuries near the end of Chesney’s concert.

Related Katy Perry Throwing Slices of Pizza at a Club Crowd Is the New Caking

At press time the woman had not been publicly identified and her age was not available and police told the Post that they did not know how far the victim fell or whether she was taken to a local hospital or died at the stadium. Police are also still investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the fall, but they do not believe she was pushed or jostled before she fell.

“To my understanding there was none of that, it was just an accidental fall, I don’t think anyone pushed her or anything like that,” police spokesperson Nate Magee said, citing witness accounts. Chesney’s Here and Now tour is slated to continue on Saturday (Aug. 6) with a show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.