Kenny Chesney Honors Late Dog Ruby by Releasing Song Inspired by Her for Charity: Listen

Kenny Chesney is using his music to honor his best friend. Chesney is releasing “Da Ruba Girl” — a song inspired by his dog Ruby — on Friday (Dec. 9). The song is inspired by his beloved four-legged pal, and was previously shared on his No Shoes Radio station on SiriusXM.

“I wrote ‘Da Ruba Girl’ about Ruby, because she was this spirit who had so many different pieces to who she was,” Chesney told People about the tune. “It was a fun song, and I’d recorded it, but never included it on an album. Instead we’d play it on No Shoes Radio, where it became a fan favorite. People loved the song, I think, because they all knew a dog who had the same kind of spirit or heart, you know, the kind who was an underdog, who wasn’t the obvious choice.”

To honor Ruby, proceeds from the track will be donated to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, a dog shelter whose “sole purpose is to rescue stray animals in need of medical attention, restore them to health, and place them in loving adoptive homes,” its website states.

“No one had a bigger, bolder heart than Ruby. I’m proud to say #DaRubaGirl will be available to download and stream for the first time Friday. All proceeds from the song will go to @StrayRescue,” Chesney initially announced via Twitter on Sunday.

He also shared news of the song’s release on Instagram Friday. “Losing Ruby has left a hole there are no words for,” he captioned a photo of his beloved pup. “Ruby was everything good, and in her memory, this is her way of continuing to give and bring love where it’s most needed.”

The sentimental country track sees Chesney reminiscing on the beautiful relationship he had with Ruby, singing in the first verse of the track, “You needed her, she needed you/ To hold, to help fill a space/ Last in line, last cage at the rescue/ Was a love that no one could replace/ Lying there like a lost string of pearls/ Was da Ruba girl.”

Listen to "Da Ruba Girl" in the video above