Kenny Chesney Offers Impromptu Acoustic Performance in Key West Bar

Four-time CMA entertainer of the year winner Kenny Chesney‘s longtime affinity for the islands was on display recently, when he dropped into Captain Tony’s Saloon in Key West, Florida.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jimmy Buffett Kenny Chesney See latest videos, charts and news

Chesney posted a video on his social media of himself, dressed down in shorts, a ball cap and a t-shirt, performing an acoustic rendition of his 2011 hit, “You and Tequila.”

“Feeding my creative soul at Capt. Tony’s. Thanks to everyone for allowing me to sit in,” Chesney wrote in the caption of the video.

Captain Tony’s has a storied musical history, as a place Jimmy Buffett was a regular performer in the 1970s. Captain Tony’s was immortalized in Buffett’s title song to his 1985 album Last Mango in Paris. The location is also the original site of Sloppy Joe’s Bar from 1933-1937, when it was a regular hangout spot for author Ernest Hemingway. Meanwhile, Chesney has also been known to pop in to Sloppy Joe’s Bar at its current location over the years, playing a four-hour show there in 2008, and popping in for shows in 2009 and in 2016, when he was joined by Eric Church and Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey.

Chesney’s “You and Tequila,” which he recorded with Grace Potter, earned two Grammy Awards including best country song and best country duo/group performance. It was the fourth single from Chesney’s album Hemingway’s Whiskey. Matraca Berg and Deana Carter wrote “You and Tequila,” which went on to be certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

See Chesney’s performance below: