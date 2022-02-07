Kenny Chesney’s 2022 Here and Now Tour Gets Bigger With 20 Amphitheater Shows

Kenny Chesney performs onstage for the 2021 Medallion Ceremony, celebrating the Induction of the Class of 2020 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Nov. 21, 2021 in Nashville.

Kenny Chesney is ramping up his Here and Now 2022 tour even more, adding 20 amphitheater shows to his previous 21 stadium shows set for this year.

The tour, which launches April 23 in Tampa, Fla., at the Raymond James Stadium, now includes amphitheater stops in Alabama, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, New York, Texas and more. His Here and Now 2022 tour will conclude with a long-standing Chesney tradition: two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., this year set for Aug. 26-27.

“There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate,” Chesney said via a statement. “The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. It’s pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues, but I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world.

“I never thought we’d be away from No Shoes Nation for three years,” he continued. “Now that we finally have the chance to spend the summer together again, I really wanted to provide as many opportunities as possible for everyone to come out and celebrate the music with us; the sense of community and the way we all feel so alive when we’re together celebrating what we love. Whether stadiums or amphitheaters, I can’t wait to see my favorite people in the world.”

Tickets for the newly added tour dates go on sale Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. local time. Chesney recently reached No. 2 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart with “Knowing You.”

For a full list of Chesney’s 2022 tour dates, visit kennychesney.com.