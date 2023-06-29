Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Out After Being Hit by Object On Stage: ‘It More So Just Scared Me Than Hurt Me’

Kelsea Ballerini is speaking out after being hit in the face by an object that a concertgoer threw onstage during her concert at Outlaw Field in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday (June 28).

Fans captured video of Ballerini performing her song “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too)” when the singer suddenly jolts her head back, touches her left eye and steps back from the microphone. Her violinist walked over to check on her, and the star ultimately handed her guitar to a stagehand and exited the stage, before returning to speak to the crowd and continue the song.

On Thursday (June 29), Ballerini posted about the incident on her Instagram Stories. “hi. i’m fine. someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me,” she wrote over an image of herself performing at sunset. “we all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why i walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe.”

Ballerini added, “that’s all i ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all. i love you and appreciate the concern, let’s make the last two shows of the heartfirst tour the best yet.”

The statement echos the sentiments of what she told the crowd upon returning to the stage after being hit. “Can we talk about what just happened? All I care about is keeping everyone safe, so if you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. There’s security everywhere tonight,” she said at the time. “Don’t throw things, you know! I just always want shows of mine — every show, for every artist — but I’m in control of this one. I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. … Can you help me do that tonight?”

Ballerini is the latest artist recently to have been hit by an object thrown by a concertgoer. Bebe Rexha was recently struck in the face with a phone during her concert on June 18, which resulted in a bruised eye and hospital visit. A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and harassment.

In April, while performing a concert in Kansas, Kane Brown was struck in a sensitive area by a cowboy boot a concertgoer threw on stage, causing him to fall. Ever the trooper, Brown actually signed the boot and sent it back to the concertgoer.

More recently, singer Ava Max was slapped by a fan who managed to get on stage, and though artist Pink wasn’t hit by an object, a fan did throw their mother’s ashes on stage while she was performing at BST Hyde Park in London on June 25. To be sure, numerous artists have been hit by objects while performing over the years, such as Dustin Lynch, who in 2014 was hit in the face with a beer can, requiring the singer-songwriter to get stitches.