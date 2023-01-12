×
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals New Heartfirst Tour Dates

The singer will welcome Georgia Webster to open the shows.

Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Daniel Prakopcyk*

Kelsea Ballerini has added nine new concert dates to her Heartfirst Tour, beginning March 6 in Toronto, Ontario, and running through March 18 in Pittsburgh, Penn. The new dates include stops in Milwaukee, Detroit and Atlantic City. Opening for Ballerini will be Georgia Webster.

Ballerini not only has her own headlining shows in the works for 2023, but she’s also opening for some key tours this year, including Kenny Chesney’s I Go Back Tour and The Judds: The Final Tour.

In September 2022, Ballerini released what is perhaps her most personal album to date with Subject to Change (via Black River Entertainment), including her current single, “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too).”

The country star welcomed several female collaborators for the project, including Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, a co-writer on the album’s title “Subject to Change” and the tour’s namesake, “Heartfirst.” Alysa Vanderheym is also a co-producer on the project, and wrote “Heartfirst” with Fairchild and Ballerini. She also collaborated with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson on the song “You’re Drunk, Go Home.”

“It’s interesting because in the conversation of, ‘Yes, we need more women in country music,’ what does that actually look like?” Ballerini previously told Billboard. “We need more female artists and collaborators but we also need more female opportunities throughout the whole chain of events, you know? I intentionally wanted to write with more women this time. For me, when you are making a record about emotions, when you connect with a woman creatively, you’re gonna be able to tap into that in a whole different way.”

See the full list of new tour dates below:

