Here’s Why Some Fans Think Kelsea Ballerini Is Dating ‘Outer Banks’ Actor Chase Stokes

Is Kelsea Ballerini jumping in ‘Heartfirst’ with someone new?

The singer-songwriter was spotted hanging out with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes during the college football national championship game at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium on Monday as the Georgia Bulldogs took on the TCU Horned Frogs.

Ballerini and Stokes were included in a group photo from the game that Raising Canes founder Todd Graves shared on social media. The group also included Taylor Rooks, entrepreneur Jonathan Davis, Noah Beck and more.

Explore Explore Kelsea Ballerini See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Stokes later shared a carousel of photos, including a pic of himself seated beside a blonde woman as they watched the game together. He tagged Ballerini in the photo. Ballerini commented on the post, saying, “Go Vols,” a nod to her Knoxville, Tennessee, hometown football team, the Tennessee Volunteers.

In August, Ballerini revealed her split from husband and fellow country artist Morgan Evans. Ballerini and Evans met in March 2016 while both were co-hosting the CMC Awards in Australia. They became engaged in December of that year and married Dec. 2, 2017, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“I’ve always tried to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Ballerini told fans via social media. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.” Ballerini called the “deeply difficult decision” a “result of a journey of love, growth and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”

Last year, Ballerini also released the album Subject to Change, spearheaded by the album’s first single, “Heartfirst.” At the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, the song is nominated in the best country solo performance category.