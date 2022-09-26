Kelsea Ballerini Changes Song Lyrics During Concert Amid Morgan Evans Divorce

Art is reflecting life for Kelsea Ballerini.

The singer-songwriter, who recently released the album Subject to Change on Sept. 23, changed the words to a few songs during a tour stop in New York City, adjusting the lyrics to reflect her recent divorce from fellow singer-songwriter Morgan Evans.

The words to one track from the new album, “What I Have,” were recorded as “I got a warm body in bed,” while Ballerini changed it to “I got my own body in bed.” Elsewhere, she switched lyrics in “Miss Me More” and “Get Over Yourself” (both from her 2017 album Unapologetically).

Ballerini announced the divorce filing on Aug. 29.

“I’ve always tried to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Ballerini wrote on Instagram. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

Ballerini called the “deeply difficult decision” a “result of a journey of love, growth and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”

Via an Instagram Stories post later that day, Evans also acknowledged the divorce proceedings, with the message, “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways,” he wrote. “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

The couple met in March 2016 while both were co-hosting the CMC Awards in Australia. They married Dec. 2, 2017, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.