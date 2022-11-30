Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Offer a Sneak Peek at ‘9 to 5’ Duet Rehearsals

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up for a performance of the country icon’s 1981 hit “9 to 5” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and offered a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the rehearsals when Parton visited the show’s set.

“I love Kelly. I love your show,” Parton tells the show’s music director Jason Halbert in a clip released Wednesday (Nov. 30). “Y’all do a great job.”

For the performance, the music team recreated the signature typewriter sound from the original and brought in a horn section. Meanwhile, the clip shows Clarkson and Parton showing off their vocal talents, sharing harmonies and showcasing their fanship of one another.

Earlier this year, Parton and Clarkson released a studio version of their collaboration of the song, which premiered in the documentary Still Working 9 to 5. For their upcoming performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, they melded the new version with the original for a one-of-a-kind performance.

Music luminary Parton wrote the working-class anthem for the 1980 movie of the same name, which she also starred in alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Parton’s original “9 to 5” spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1981, becoming one of her biggest hits, alongside her Kenny Rogers collaboration “Islands in the Stream,” which also spent two weeks atop the chart in 1983.

Earlier this year, Clarkson honored Parton by performing “I Will Always Love You” during the 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Watch the behind-the-scenes clip of “9 to 5” from The Kelly Clarkson Show below. The performance airs on Thursday (Dec. 1).