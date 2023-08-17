Kellie Pickler Calls Death of Husband Kyle Jacobs the ‘Darkest Time of My Life’

Editor’s note: This story contains mentions of suicide.

Kellie Pickler is breaking her silence after the death of her husband Kyle Jacobs. On Thursday (Aug. 17), the singer-songwriter shared a statement with People about how she has been coping since he died by suicide at age 49 in late February.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘Do nothing, just be still,'” she said in a statement to the outlet. “I have chosen to heed his advice.”

The “Didn’t Know How Much I Loved You” singer took a moment in her message to extend a thank you to friends, family and fans “for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way.” She continued, “it has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

The country singer revealed that she’s holding a memorial in Jacobs’ honor in the coming months. “I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted,” she wrote before concluding her message with “Love & Blessings, Kellie.”

Jacobs’ cause of death was reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound in February; the Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed that Jacobs died by suicide, while toxicology results revealed he did not have any drugs in his system at the time of his death. Jacobs’ toxicology report additionally shed light on his history of “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.”

Pickler and Jacobs married on Jan. 1, 2011. They starred on the reality show I Love Kellie Pickler for three seasons. Jacobs was also a star in his own right, penning country songs for Trace Adkins, Clay Walker, Garth Brooks and more.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours, at 988.