Keith Urban Gives a Nod to Iconic ‘Say Anything’ Scene in the Artwork for His New Song

Keith Urban released his new song, “Street Called Main,” on Friday (Oct. 28), and the single artwork will look a tad familiar to fans of a certain 1980s movie.

On Instagram, Urban shared a photo of himself in a long trench coat and standing in the middle of a street, holding a boombox over his head. The image is strikingly similar to the iconic scene in the Cameron Crowe-directed 1989 romantic teen comedy movie Say Anything.

In the movie, the character Diane Court (played by Ione Skye) is awakened by the sound of music and looks out her bedroom window to see Lloyd Dobler (played by John Cusack) standing in front of his car outside of her house, holding a boombox over his head as it plays Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes.” The gesture is meant as a reconciling moment between the couple, who had previously broken up.

Urban said of “Street Called Main” via a press release, “Some memories are triggered by the simplest of things, like finding yourself anywhere in the world – even on a ‘street called main’ – and suddenly ‘she’ comes flooding back.”

The country star is currently in the studio working on a new album slated to release in 2023, and recorded “Main” in Nashville with his longtime producer Dann Huff. He has also been criss-crossing the country on his The Speed of Now World Tour 2022, which will conclude its U.S. run with shows in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, before heading to Australia.

Urban’s current radio single, “Brown Eyes Baby,” is at No. 34 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.