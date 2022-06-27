Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Celebrate Wedding Anniversary: ‘Happy Sweet 16 Baby’

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, with Kidman sharing a throwback photo from the couple’s wedding reception, which showed the couple lighting candles.

“Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever 🕯❤️,” the actress wrote.

Meanwhile, Urban shared a photo of the couple smiling for the camera. “HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY xxxxx,” the country star captioned the photo.

Urban and Kidman began dating in 2005, and wed on June 25, 2006, during a ceremony at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel at St. Patrick’s Estate at Manly, a suburb of Sydney, Australia. The couple share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. Kidman also has a daughter, Isabella, and a son, Conor, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

During a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Urban said that he “definitely married up” when asked what’s he’s learned from Kidman. “What I’ve learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist,” he shared. “Don’t question it.”

“You know, her whole thing is like, ‘I’m interested in that. I’m going to go over there,’” he continued. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, can I do it? Should I do it?’ None of that ever comes into it. She just goes towards something and I’m like, ‘Can you do that?’ She goes, ‘I don’t know, but I’m interested in that.’ That fearlessness, and it’s actually not even fearlessness. Fear doesn’t come into it. It’s only curiosity. It’s pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it. That’s definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five, six years, particularly.”

During a January interview with CBS Mornings, Kidman also gushed about Urban, saying, “I met him later in life and it’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. That man is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”