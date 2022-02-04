Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Graciously Accept Dolly Parton’s Offer to Bake a Cake Together: Watch

When it comes to country singer-songwriters Dolly Parton and Keith Urban, it’s a mutual admiration society. Urban shared a clip to his Instagram on Friday (Feb. 4) from a recent Parton interview with Good Morning America, where she is asked who she would most like to bake a cake and sing a duet with.

“Probably any of the good-looking ones,” the “9 to 5” singer quipped. “I love Keith Urban. I’ve always thought that he was one of the most talented — and cutest — guys in the world. I’m not trying to hit on him, because he’s got Nicole and who could beat that? She’s Jolene.”

“I love his writing, and I just think he’s dear and he reminds me so much of my brothers and my own family from back home,” she added. “He’s from Australia, but he has that feel of our mountain, southern people. I’d be happy to bake a big ol’ cake for him and spend an afternoon singing songs.”

From there, the video shifts to Urban, who begins playing the 76-year-old’s song “Applejack” on guitar. “Miss Dolly, I’m so honored of the things you said, thank you. I definitely will have a cake with you.”

Kidman joined in the video, telling Parton, “I’ll bake the cake with you.”

“Nic’s going to bake the cake with you,” the “One Too Many” singer said. Kidman cut in, “But don’t take my man,” referencing Parton’s “Jolene” lyrics.

Laughing, Urban added, “We love you Dolly. I would love to have cake with you — we all would — and I would love to do a song with you sometime.” (Urban and Parton have previously collaborated, on the song “The Twelfth of Never,” from Parton’s 2005 album Those Were The Days.)

The funny and sweet exchange was inspired by Parton’s new partnership with Duncan Hines for a line of cake mixes and frostings, influenced by her Tennessee upbringing.

Country Music Hall of Fame member Parton is also set to host the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards, a role that Urban held in 2020 and again as a co-host with Mickey Guyton in 2021. Parton also recently earned her first nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

