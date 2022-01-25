Keith Urban Adds 5 Las Vegas Shows After Adele Reschedules Residency

Keith Urban is adding more Vegas shows to his spring 2022 performance calendar now that Adele has cleared the way.

The four-time Grammy winner has added five shows to his slate of concerts for his Keith Urban Live—Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Urban is picking up shows in March and April, filling slots that opened up following Adele’s announcement that she is postponing her own “Weekends With Adele” residency.

Urban’s newly added show dates are set for March 25-26 and 30, as well as April 1-2. The March 25-26 and April 1-2 dates were originally slotted for the “Easy on Me” singer’s residency.

Urban announced the new shows Tuesday (Jan. 25) via a social media video alongside his cat Louis, saying, “I’ll see you guys in Vegas!”

Tickets for Urban’s newly added dates will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. PT.

Urban was originally set to embark on the Vegas residency in 2020, though he only made it through four of those concerts before the residency was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He officially returned to his Vegas residency in September of last year.

Four days ago, Adele posted a tearful video to reveal that she was postponing her residency, just before her Las Vegas residency was set to begin on Jan. 21.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in the video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put the show together in time and for it to be good enough for you.” Unfortunately, she said, delivery delays and COVID forced Adele and her team to postpone her residency.

“I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” Adele added. “We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that travelled to get [to the show]. We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now and I’m gonna finish my show and I’m gonna get it to where it’s supposed to be.”