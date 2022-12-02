Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie

Keith Urban is among those paying tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who died Wednesday (Nov. 30) after a short illness. McVie was 79.

During a concert in Australia, Urban told the audience, “Today, we lost one of the members of Fleetwood Mac, the incredible Christine McVie, who was amazing. For me growing up, listening to their music, you had three incredible vocalists in that band. You had Lindsey Buckingham, who brought this kind of punk, angular, ethos to the whole thing. You had Stevie Nicks’ voice, which is angelic, otherworldly. Then you had Christine, who for me, is the maternal, soulful heartbeat, vocally.”

He performed snippets of the group’s “Say You Love Me” (from their self-titled album), “Everywhere” (from the group’s 1987 album Tango in the Night) and “Songbird,” which appeared on the group’s 1977 album Rumours.

As the country star honored McVie, a photo of the late singer-songwriter was shown on the massive screen behind him.

This isn’t the first time Urban has offered his take on a Fleetwood Mac hit. In 2013, he joined fellow country crooners Little Big Town to perform the Fleetwood Mac hit “The Chain” during the CMT Music Awards.

Since news of her death broke, many artists have paid tribute to her. Among them is Harry Styles, who performed a rendition of “Songbird” during a concert in Chile on Dec. 1.

See Urban’s tribute below: