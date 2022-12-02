×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie

The country star called her voice the "maternal, soulful heartbeat" of the group.

Keith Urban
Keith Urban performs during day 1 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/GI

Keith Urban is among those paying tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who died Wednesday (Nov. 30) after a short illness. McVie was 79.

During a concert in Australia, Urban told the audience, “Today, we lost one of the members of Fleetwood Mac, the incredible Christine McVie, who was amazing. For me growing up, listening to their music, you had three incredible vocalists in that band. You had Lindsey Buckingham, who brought this kind of punk, angular, ethos to the whole thing. You had Stevie Nicks’ voice, which is angelic, otherworldly. Then you had Christine, who for me, is the maternal, soulful heartbeat, vocally.”

Related

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Sampler: Stream It Now

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac

Keith Urban

See latest videos, charts and news

He performed snippets of the group’s “Say You Love Me” (from their self-titled album), “Everywhere” (from the group’s 1987 album Tango in the Night) and “Songbird,” which appeared on the group’s 1977 album Rumours.

As the country star honored McVie, a photo of the late singer-songwriter was shown on the massive screen behind him.

This isn’t the first time Urban has offered his take on a Fleetwood Mac hit. In 2013, he joined fellow country crooners Little Big Town to perform the Fleetwood Mac hit “The Chain” during the CMT Music Awards.

Since news of her death broke, many artists have paid tribute to her. Among them is Harry Styles, who performed a rendition of “Songbird” during a concert in Chile on Dec. 1.

See Urban’s tribute below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad