Keith Urban Talks Returning to ‘American Idol’ as a Mentor: ‘You Have to Believe in Yourself & The Journey You Are On’

As three talented American Idol finalists — Georgia native Megan Danielle, Mississippi native Colin Stough and Hawaii’s Iam Tongi — gear up for the three-hour season 21 finale Sunday on ABC, they will be mentored by one of country music’s leading artists: two-time CMA entertainer of the year Keith Urban.

Nearly seven years after serving as an American Idol judge from 2012-16 (seasons 12-15 on Fox, before the show moved to ABC), Urban will return to the Idol franchise as a guest mentor and will also perform his 2022 top five Country Airplay hit “Wild Hearts.”

“I had a great time as a judge and being on the show. Every season was a blast for me, so to come back and get to mentor and perform as well feels fantastic,” Urban tells Billboard.

Urban spoke with Billboard about the keys to mentoring rising artists, some unique upcoming collaborations he’s been working on, and when fans might expect a new album.

What stands out to you about each of the contestants?

I was telling [Idol host] Ryan Seacrest the other day that I think these top three are such great choices because they’re so individual and that’s what you hope for: that there’s strong individual artistry. For me to get to work with them one-on-one is going to be fun for me.

I think song choice has been key. Certainly, Iam has been making great song choices along the way. I am looking forward to working with him, particularly. I think what I am gonna try and do is find things that really play to their strengths. It’s such an interesting balancing act, with songs that you love but maybe they don’t play to your strengths, so trying to find something that’s going to really have them shine will be key for me.

During the finale, each of the three finalists will be performing one of your songs. How does that impact how you will approach mentoring them on these performances?

I love somebody doing their own interpretation of a song. I would be making sure that they don’t do a straight cover unless [that] version brings out the best in them. You just don’t want to be a cover singer. You want to show that you’re an artist with your own artistry. I’m gonna be interested to see what songs they choose. I think they’ve each chosen two or three songs of mine and we’ll narrow that down to the one that they’ll do.

Are there moments from early in your career that you look back on as you are mentoring artists?

I think a big part of growing as an artist is knowing what advice to take but also knowing what advice to completely discard, no matter who is saying it to you. Your path and creative expression may be something so incredibly unique that it just breaks every rule. So I’m a big believer in looking for the strength of an artist — the passion, hunger, curiosity and dedication to it. And at the end of the day, you have to believe in yourself and the journey that you are on. It’s the only thing that will navigate you through all of the shine blockers and the naysayers out there.

You have been in the studio quite a bit lately. Can you give an update?

I was in there a chunk of last year, recording tons of songs, and then I sort of narrowed it down to just a handful, which meant I had to get back to the drawing board and build a whole bunch of new ones — that’s what this year has been more about. I thought I would put an album out at the beginning of the year, but I wrote a few songs and they pointed toward a different balance of an album. I kept writing and recording and I think I’m probably doing the other half of the album. … I’ve got crazy ideas for certain things, and finding people to help me with that in the studio has been a lot of fun. And most of it’s been done here in Nashville and it’s just been great.

Is there anyone new that you’ve been collaborating with that you are excited about?

I’ve got one person that’s committed to singing on a track with me, an artist that I love here in town. I’m so looking forward to getting into the studio with her. And I’ve got another song with a wild idea to feature somebody who’s not a singer, so we’ll see what happens. They are an actor; it’s not my wife. It’s just a long-shot idea I’ve got, but if it happens, it will be crazy fun.

Could we see a new album release later this year?

I so wish it could be out this year, but I think more likely it’s gonna be early next year, but I’ll definitely have at least another new single out in the next few months and hopefully another song or two before the end of the year.