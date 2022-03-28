Keith Urban Covers Adele in Las Vegas, Says He’s Looking Forward to Her Concert ‘When the Time Comes’

During a recent concert, Keith Urban paid tribute to Adele, performing a cover of her hit “Easy on Me,” which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I would like to make a special dedication tonight, to somebody I just absolutely adore as a performer, as a songwriter, a trailblazer,” Keith told the crowd. “I’m looking forward to seeing her when the time comes.”

Accompanying himself on acoustic guitar, Urban launched into the intimate ballad, ending by singing, “We love you Adele, oh yes we do.”

Urban shared his performance on his official social media pages, captioning a video of his performance by saying, “Her writing, heart and soul is needed right now more than ever. For me, this ‘hymn’ is divinely timed. Thank you for being so raw Adele. We love you!”

Earlier this year, Urban added a slate of shows to his Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas residency at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, after Adele postponed her own “Weekends With Adele” residency at the venue, just one day before it was set to begin Jan. 21. Adele’s residency had been set to run through April 16.

“Hi, listen I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” Adele told fans in a video clip on Jan. 20. “We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are.”

Urban’s upcoming shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace are set for March 30, April 1-2, and May 27-29.