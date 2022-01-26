Kane Brown & Wife Katelyn Show Off New Tattoos to Celebrate Daughter Kodi Jane

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn welcomed their second daughter, Kodi Jane Brown, in December, and now the couple are showing off new tattoos that they got in honor of their newborn. The “Famous Friends” singer got “Kodi” tattooed on his hand, while Katelyn had her daughter’s first and middle names, Kodi Jane, tattooed on her arm. Brown shared an Instagram post of the couple holding hands and showing off their new ink.

The couple called on friend and tattoo artist Bubba Irwin to design the tattoos. Brown previously got a tattoo on his neck in honor of his firstborn daughter Kingsley, while Katelyn received a tattoo of Kingsley’s name on her arm. Kingsley was born in October 2019.

Last year, Brown launched his own label imprint with 1021 Entertainment, in conjunction with Sony Music Nashville. His first signing to the label is trio Restless Road. In 2021, his clip for “Worldwide Beautiful” also earned Brown an Academy of Country Music award for video of the year. He was also included on TIME‘s list of the 100 most influential people of 2021.