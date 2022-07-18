Kane Brown Announces New Album & Reveals the Cover on Times Square Billboard

Kane Brown will release third studio album, Different Man, on Sept. 9, he announced on Monday (July 18).

His latest song from the 17-song project, “Grand,” will release Friday (July 22), and will follow songs including his Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hit “One Mississippi,” as well as “Whiskey Sour,” and his current top 10 Country Airplay hit “Like I Love Country Music.” The album follows Brown’s 2018 full-length set Experiment, and his 2016 debut eponymous album.

“I took time with this album and I love every song on the album,” Brown told Billboard of the upcoming set in March. “My wife says it’s her favorite album I’ve ever done.”

Explore Explore Kane Brown See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Brown teamed with CMT for the reveal of his album title and cover, as the first artist to reveal his official album cover on Paramount’s Times Square billboard. The album cover image was fan-chosen, after Brown offered fans two options last week on his Instagram, and asked them to select their favorite.

Brown has a slate of international tour stops this year on his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, beginning Sept. 17 in Melbourne, Australia, marking his first headlining tour dates in Australia and New Zealand, in addition to return shows to Canada and Europe. Last year, Brown’s tour included every National Basketball Association (NBA) arena.

To date, Brown has notched seven Billboard Country Airplay chart leaders. Among them are “What Ifs” (with Lauren Alaina), “Famous Friends” (with Chris Young), “Heaven,” “Good as You,” and “Lose It.”

The multifaceted entertainer and business leader also launched the label joint venture 1021 Entertainment last year, alongside Sony Music Nashville, as well as the music co-publishing venture Verse 2 Music, with Sony Music Publishing.