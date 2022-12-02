Kane Brown, Wife Katelyn Share First Concert Performance of Hit ‘Thank God’: Watch

Fans of Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn have long wanted the two to perform a song together — and they got their wish on Brown’s latest album, Different Man, with the track “Thank God.” The song is also becoming a sturdy radio hit, currently residing at No. 13 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

Explore Explore Kane Brown See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On Thursday evening (Dec. 1), the couple made their first live performance of the song, onstage during a concert in Ottawa, Canada. Brown shared the sweet performance on social media, as the couple stays close for the first verses. Then, as Katelyn begins singing her verse, her husband breaks into a big grin, looking at his wife proudly. The couple then walks the catwalk together, waving to fans.

“My baby’s first time on stage singing our song together … she killed it of course and I’m so proud of you!!!! (Thank god)!!!!! Ottawa Canada y’all slayed,” Brown said in the caption of an Instagram post.

Katelyn replied, saying, “Speechless. Thanks babe for making me as comfortable as possible and for everyone being so kind.”

Other artists also chimed in with comments, with Walker Hayes saying, “Dang she crushed it,” and Chris Lane saying, “Freakin’ awesome.” Carly Pearce added, “Yes @katelynbrown !!!!”

During a previous interview with Billboard, Brown relayed their plans to perform the song together during some of his shows.

“We’ll have a nanny that can watch the kids while they are sleeping, and then Katelyn can be onstage and sing with me,” he says. “We’ll do ‘Thank God,’ and she’ll sing Lauren [Alaina]’s part on ‘What Ifs.’ Katelyn hasn’t done anything musically since she left Orlando, so we just gotta get her bearings, like learning how to use the in-ears [monitors] onstage. She’s never used those before.”

Of course, this is far from her first foray into music. Under the name Katelyn Jae, she previously recorded pop songs including 2014’s “24KT.”