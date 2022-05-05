Kane Brown to Launch International Tour, Including Australia & New Zealand Shows: See the Dates

Kane Brown will launch his upcoming international tour, the Drunk or Dreaming Tour, on Sept. 17 in Melbourne, Australia. The tour, which will include shows in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK and Europe, will also mark the first time Brown has toured Australia and New Zealand.

Blanco Brown, Chris Lane, Jessie James Decker and Restless Road will be opening select dates on the 23-show tour, which includes stops in Sydney, Auckland, Ottawa, London, Amsterdam, Munich, Toronto, and more. The tour stretches into 2023, wrapping with a show in Stockholm on Jan. 31, 2023.

Pre-sale tickets go on-sale on Tuesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time for all Canada and UK/EU dates, while Australia and New Zealand tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. local time at kanebrownmusic.com.

On May 7, Brown will play a hometown stadium show in Chattanooga, Tenn., and will release his upcoming new single, “Like I Love Country Music,” on Friday. On Monday (May 2) Brown celebrated the chart-topping success of his hit “One Mississippi” alongside his co-writers Jesse Frasure, Ernest and Levon Gray. “One Mississippi” also marks the first No. 1 hit for Brown’s own Verse 2 Music, which Brown launched in 2021 as a joint venture with Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

Last year, Brown won an Academy of Country Music Award for his video “Worldwide Beautiful.” This year, he was also the leading CMT Music Awards nominee, with four nominations. His song “Leave You Alone, which he co-wrote with Jordan Minton and Jordan Schmidt, is currently at No. 22 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

Drunk or Dreaming Tour International Dates

Saturday, Sep. 17, 2022 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena

Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion

Friday, Sep. 23, 2022 – Ipswich, UK – CMC Rocks QLD Festival

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 – Manchester, UK – O2 Academy

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 – London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 – Munich, DE – Tonhalle

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Berns