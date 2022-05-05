Kane Brown to Launch International Tour, Including Australia & New Zealand Shows: See the Dates

Kane Brown will launch his upcoming international tour, the Drunk or Dreaming Tour, on Sept. 17 in Melbourne, Australia. The tour, which will include shows in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK and Europe, will also mark the first time Brown has toured Australia and New Zealand.
Blanco Brown, Chris Lane, Jessie James Decker and Restless Road will be opening select dates on the 23-show tour, which includes stops in Sydney, Auckland, Ottawa, London, Amsterdam, Munich, Toronto, and more. The tour stretches into 2023, wrapping with a show in Stockholm on Jan. 31, 2023.
Pre-sale tickets go on-sale on Tuesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time for all Canada and UK/EU dates, while Australia and New Zealand tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. local time at kanebrownmusic.com.
On May 7, Brown will play a hometown stadium show in Chattanooga, Tenn., and will release his upcoming new single, “Like I Love Country Music,” on Friday. On Monday (May 2) Brown celebrated the chart-topping success of his hit “One Mississippi” alongside his co-writers Jesse Frasure, Ernest and Levon Gray. “One Mississippi” also marks the first No. 1 hit for Brown’s own Verse 2 Music, which Brown launched in 2021 as a joint venture with Sony Music Publishing Nashville.
Last year, Brown won an Academy of Country Music Award for his video “Worldwide Beautiful.” This year, he was also the leading CMT Music Awards nominee, with four nominations. His song “Leave You Alone, which he co-wrote with Jordan Minton and Jordan Schmidt, is currently at No. 22 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.
Drunk or Dreaming Tour International Dates
Saturday, Sep. 17, 2022 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena
Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion
Friday, Sep. 23, 2022 – Ipswich, UK – CMC Rocks QLD Festival
Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 – Manchester, UK – O2 Academy
Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 – London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria
Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 – Munich, DE – Tonhalle
Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Berns