Kane Brown to Do a Livestream Concert With Amazon Music & AEG Presents

Kane Brown has teamed with AEG Presents and Amazon Music for the global livestream Kane Brown Live from the El Rey Theatre, set for Friday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m. CT.

During the concert, which marks Brown’s first-ever performance at the iconic Los Angeles theater, he will offer renditions of songs from albums including Mixtape Vol. 1 and his Billboard 200 chart-topping album Experiment. The event will be available on the Amazon Music channel and the Amazon Music app via Twitch, as well as on Prime Video. (The concert will also be available to watch on Prime Video for a limited time after the event concludes.)

Brown, the first artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts, is currently on his Blessed & Free Tour with Chase Rice and Restless Road. The trek makes Brown the first country artist to tour all NBA arenas in one tour.

Brown is also slated to perform during RODEOHOUSTON on March 9, and at Hangout Music Festival on May 20. He is currently in the top 10 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart with “One Mississippi,” which Brown wrote with Ernest, Levon Gray and Jesse Frasure. “One Mississippi” follows Brown’s duet with Chris Young, “Famous Friends,” which topped Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart last year, and led Billboard‘s year-end Country Airplay Songs of 2021 list.

The El Rey Theatre, an original art deco theater, was built in 1936 and designed by Clifford Balch. For more than 50 years, the El Rey Theatre was a first-run movie house, and converted into a live music venue in 1994.