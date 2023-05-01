Kane Brown Is Planning a Brief Break From Music to Focus on Acting

Kane Brown recently made his first acting appearance in an episode of the CBS series Fire Country, where he portrayed Robin, an enigmatic train hopper who helps injured patients. The current ACM Awards entertainer of the year nominee says he enjoyed the experience so much that he is gearing up to pursue acting more heavily this year — including taking a few months off from his primary gig of touring and crafting hit songs.

“We’re taking a couple of months off coming up,” Brown recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. But you know, whatever’s there, I’m going to try and pursue it. I’m just gonna, you know, take time into looking into acting.”

He also offered an update on family life with his wife (and duet partner on their recent Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hit “Thank God), Katelyn Brown, and their children. “We just bought a Florida home, so we’re gonna go down. The girls went to the beach for the first time, they loved it. So we’re gonna go down there, hang out with them and make some memories.”

Brown just celebrated an electrifying headlining performance at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., where Katelyn joined him onstage for their duet of “Thank God.”

“I’m so proud of her,” Brown told ET. “You know, I feel like my family has kept us grounded. And, you know, now that she’s a part of [his concerts], we’re grounded even more. So it’s awesome.”

Other headliners for the 2023 Stagecoach Music Festival were Luke Bryan and Chris Stapleton.