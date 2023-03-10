Kacey Musgraves, Reese Witherspoon Talk Country’s Global Reach in First ‘My Kind of Country’ Trailer

In the first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series My Kind of Country, executive producers Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon break down the reason they decided to hop into the reality singing competition lane.

“When we got together a long time ago we were talking about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors… it’s music brought over from all over the world,” Witherspoon says in the two-minute sneak peek that dropped on Friday morning (March 10). “The bluegrass, the folk, the gospel. There’s so many threads woven through country music,” Musgaves adds.

The series that will pit 12 contestants against each other in a bid to become the next country star will feature a diverse group of singers from around the world trying to impress ground-breaking country stars Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck. Each scout has picked a diverse roster of up-and-coming acts who they think have that special something and invited them to Nashville to showcase their unique sound.

In keeping with that theme, each artist’s team is packed with acts that span the globe, with Allen’s featuring singers from Mexico, India, North Carolina and South Africa, while Guyton’s squad has two Nashville and South African performers and Peck’s players from India, South Africa and California.

The winner of the competition will receive what is described as a “life-changing” experience from Apple, which will include global exposure across the Apple TV+ and Apple Music platforms.

My Kind of Country will debut on March 24.

Check out the trailer below.