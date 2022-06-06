Kacey Musgraves Shares Story of ‘Hostile’ Employee on American Airlines Flight: ‘He Made Me Feel Unsafe’

Kacey Musgraves at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Kacey Musgraves took to social media on Sunday to address American Airlines after enduring a flight that made the “Justified” singer feel unsafe. Musgraves recently performed as part of Primavera Sound 2022 in Barcelona, Spain, and shared details of a rocky return flight.

“Just ended my travels to/from my show in Spain on the most intense and honestly f—ing awful flight on @americanair,” Musgraves said in a two-page post. “It’s extremely rare for me to want to come to a social media platform to complain about something like this. I know there are way bigger things going on in the world at the moment. But I truthfully just don’t want anyone else to have my experience.”

Initially, the post described relatively minor issues such as the lack of WiFi and a seat that wouldn’t recline. Musgraves then described a more dire complaint, saying, “But it was the appalling and shockingly hostile behavior of a certain male employee (the flight’s chief purser) that I will be filing a massive complaint against along with many other passengers that were subject to his extremely overblown, unnecessary aggression and erratic behavior.

“He made me feel unsafe and upset to the point of crying and I witnessed another passenger he also made cry,” Musgraves wrote. “The female flight attendants on board vocalized their own disbelief, and struggles with him as well.”

An American Airlines communications representative told Billboard the company has reached out to Musgraves to learn more about her experience and to address her concerns. The company also commented on Musgraves’ Twitter post, saying, “These comments concern us,” and asking the singer to send a direct message. Musgraves replied, “Yep. Check the DMs.”

Last year, Musgraves released her latest project, star-crossed, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. A single from the album, “Justified,” reached No. 21 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart.