Joy Oladokun Launches New Apple Music Country Radio Show: Exclusive

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun is set to add “radio host” to her resume, with the launch of Oladokun’s Apple Music Country radio show Light on Radio, Billboard can reveal.

The show will air bi-weekly, beginning today (May 26) at 3 p.m. PT. The 12-part radio series will highlight Oladokun’s favorite songwriters, artists and storytellers. In the inaugural episode, Oladokun discusses mental health, self care, the influence of Kendrick Lamar, Maren Morris, Aretha Franklin and more, while playing songs from Brittany Howard, Bob Dylan, Nirvana, the Chicks and others.

“This is a radio show about life, love, mental health, and good tunes,” Oladokun says in the premiere episode. “I’m really excited to share songs that I love and songs that I’ve forgotten about and also to talk about things that really matter to me. I think that music is this great medium that we have to say things that really mean a lot in ways that aren’t as offensive to the palate, so let’s have some hard but good discussions.”

Oladokun adds, “I really do believe with my whole heart that music is one of the means that we have to help each other and heal each other and it’s this really spiritual cosmic force that can be used for great good if you’re paying attention. I’m gonna play songs that I love and play songs that have helped me through hard times or play songs that have asked hard questions of me or the people who wrote them.”

With Light on Radio, Oladokun joins the ranks of other artists including Tim McGraw, Fancy Hagood, Rissi Palmer, Dave Cobb, Morgan Evans, Dierks Bentley, and Maren Morris, who have each led original radio shows on Apple Music Country.

Oladokun has released three studio albums, including 2021’s In Defense of My Own Happiness. Last year, Oladokun was nominated for an Americana Music Award for emerging act of the year, and this year earned a GLAAD Media Award nomination for outstanding breakthrough music artist. Earlier this month, Oladokun performed a new song, “Purple Haze,” during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.