Jon Pardi & Wife Summer Expecting First Child: ‘No Plans, No Timing, Just a Gift From God

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are about to expand their family. The couple, who wed in November 2020, are expecting their first child in early 2023, the couple confirmed with a statement to People published on Thursday (Sept. 22).

The country singer-songwriter telling the outlet, “I’m ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three! I’m really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with.”

Summer also told the outlet that she is excited to welcome their first child and added that she looks forward to seeing her husband in his upcoming role as a father. “He’s such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family,” she said. “I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world.”

Pardi also shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Welllll, it happened. No plans, no timing, just a gift from god. Im ready for it!”

While the couple waits the arrival of their first baby, Pardi recently released his latest album, Mr. Saturday Night and notched his fifth Billboard Country Airplay chart with “Last Night Lonely.”

“It’s reminiscent of [Pardi’s 2019 top five Country Airplay hit] ‘Night Shift’ just a little bit — and we loved that kind of sound, the fiddle solo,” Pardi previously told Billboard. “We felt like it would be a big radio single, but we didn’t know it was going to fly up the charts like that.”

Pardi is currently headlining his Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour — and taking a cue from the trek’s title, he welcomed “Heart Like a Truck” hitmaker Lainey Wilson and “Everything She Ain’t” singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters to open the shows for him.

“Lainey and Hailey are great friends and when we asked them to be on the tour, they were all in. I didn’t even ask anybody else, because we are all friends and have that history,” he told Billboard. “I really had my fingers crossed that I could get both of them for the tour, and it worked out.”

See Pardi and his wife’s announcement here.