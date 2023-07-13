Jimmie Allen Says He & Wife Alexis Are ‘Working to Resolve Things Together as a Family’

Though Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale announced their separation in April, the country singer told People on Thursday (July 13) that they’re still working on their marriage.

“The divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family,” he said.

Allen also clarified an earlier comment he made in which he said he was waiting to respond publicly to two lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual assault because he wanted to “fix my family first.” “What I meant by ‘fixing my family first’ was making sure their mental health and stability are OK in light of these hurtful, false allegations,” Allen told People. “I took some time off to be with my wife, kids and friends, to ensure everyone was OK.”

On Thursday (July 13), Allen filed two countersuits in Nashville federal court, lodging his first formal responses to the two abuse lawsuits, which have resulted in the once-rising country singer/songwriter being dropped from his label and removed from festival lineups, among other professional repercussions. The first case claims he repeatedly assaulted an unnamed “Jane Doe” on his management team; the second claims he assaulted another woman in a Las Vegas hotel room and secretly recorded it. Allen’s countersuits claim that one of the women defamed him and that the other illegally took his cell phone.

In a statement regarding the new filings, Allen told Billboard that he had “engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action,” saying he had done so in order to “protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business.”

“As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me,” Allen continued. “These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families.”

Allen and Alexis Gale wed in 2020 and are parents to daughters Naomi Bettie and Zara James. (Allen also has an older son, Aadyn Allen, from a previous relationship.) When the couple announced their split in April, they also revealed they are expecting another child.