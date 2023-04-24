×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Jimmie Allen Reveals His ‘Wicked’ Pre-Show Ritual

The singer also opened up to Kelly Clarkson about his musical theater ambitions.

Jimmie Allen has a unique pre-show ritual when he’s warming up for his concerts on the road –performing the song “Popular” from the 2003 musical Wicked. The tune is delivered by Glinda in the Broadway show.

Related

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen & Wife Alexis Gale Announce Split, Baby No. 3 on the Way

“I’m a huge musical theater fan,” Allen revealed to Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Monday (April 24) episode. “Before every show when I’m on my bus getting ready, I listen and I sing the song ‘Popular’ from Wicked. That’s my jam. I play it, I’m putting my jewelry on, got my skinny jeans on …”

From there, Allen offered up a few bars of the song’s verses, standing up and twirling as he continued singing. Returning to his seat, he was quickly asked by Clarkson whether he would ever want to take part in a movie-musical.

“One of my dreams is to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton,” Allen said. “I did theater all through high school. I want to go to Broadway … my boy Wayne Brady did it in Chicago, then my boy Leslie Odom [Jr.] did it in the original cast. I love theater. I listen to it while I’m driving. I listen to the whole soundtrack.”

Allen recently revealed a new track, “Be Alright (15 Edition),” and premiered the music video for the song during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Allen also recently announced that he and his wife, Alexis Gale, have parted ways, and that they are expecting their third child together. The couple wed in May 2021, and share two daughters, Naomi and Zara. Allen also has an older son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

“Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are happy, healthy and loved,” Allen told fans via a message on Instagram on April 21.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad