Jimmie Allen to Guest-Star on ‘The Conners’

Country singer Jimmie Allen has announced that he’ll appear on the new season of ABC’s The Conners.

“This is gonna be a good time,” he tweeted. “Learning my lines as I type.”

The sitcom — a sequel to the 1988-97 series Roseanne, which was briefly revived in 2018 before creator Roseanne Barr was fired over controversial tweets — is now in its fifth season. It’s yet to be revealed whether Allen is playing a character on the show or himself.

Allen has appeared on other television shows this year too, performing on American Idol and serving as an advisor to Blake Shelton on The Voice. The singer got his start on season 10 of Idol back in 2011 but was cut before the show’s live voting rounds; he signed a deal with Wide Open Music shortly thereafter. More than a decade after his time on American Idol, Allen teamed up with his former judge Jennifer Lopez to create a country remix of the Marry Me soundtrack single “On My Way.”

Allen has earned three No. 1 spots on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, and in 2021, he won the CMA Award for new artist of the year and ACM Award for new male artist of the year.

See Allen’s announcement below: