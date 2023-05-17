Jimmie Allen Posts ‘This Too Shall Pass’ After Abuse Allegations Against Him

Jimmie Allen offered a brief quote on social media Wednesday (May 17), seemingly referring to the recent allegations against him alleging sexual abuse.

In his Instagram Stories, the country artist simply stated, “We Gonna Be Alright … This Too Shall Pass,” along with prayer hands and fist emojis. The post also partially shares the title of Allen’s most recent radio single, “Be Alright,” which is at No. 60 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, a three-position drop from the previous week.

In a separate Instagram Stories post, he shared a promotional photo of the song “God Only Knows,” recorded by the CCM sibling duo for King & Country. Allen tagged the duo in the photo and commented on the photo saying, “He knows!,” and accompanied again by the same emojis.

Though Allen did not specify any situation the posts might be referring to, his message comes days after allegations of sexual abuse and rape were made against him by a Jane Doe accuser who was a day-to-day manager for Allen at the his former management company Wide Open Music.

The accuser claims that the alleged abuse took place over 18 months from 2020 to 2022, and claims that she was fired after she complained about Allen’s behavior.

“Plaintiff expressed in words and actions that Jimmie Allen’s conduct was unwelcome, including pushing him away, sitting where he could not reach her, telling him she was uncomfortable and no, and crying uncontrollably,” her attorneys stated in the complaint filed May 11, which was obtained by Billboard. “However, Allen made clear that plaintiff’s job was dependent on her staying silent about his conduct.”

The artist denied all allegations of wrongdoing in a statement shared with Billboard at the time, but admitted to a sexual relationship with his accuser. “I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation,” he said.

Following the allegations, Allen was suspended by his label, BBR Music Group, including the halting of radio promotion for the single. Additionally, he was suspended by his booking agency, UTA, as well as his current management home, The Familie, which Allen joined in late 2022. He has also been dropped from his performance slot at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Fest in June. His PR firm, Full Coverage, is also no longer working with him.

In April, Allen and his wife Alexis Gale announced their separation.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” the country star wrote, with Gale posting a similar statement to her page. The couple also revealed that they are expecting their third child together amid the difficult time. The couple share two daughters, 3-year-old Naomi and 1-year-old Zara.

“Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another,” the statement concluded. “In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”