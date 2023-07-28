Jimmie Allen Announces Comedy Tour Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Jimmie Allen is known for infusing jokes and humor into his concerts, but he’s now making an interesting career pivot. The country singer announced via Instagram on Thursday (July 27) that he will launch a three-date comedy tour, the I Said What I Said Tour, in October. No dates or venues have been shared at this time.

All shows on the I Said What I Said Tour are invite-only, and Allen encouraged his followers to sign up via email to learn how to win tickets to the show.

The comedy tour news comes amid sexual assault allegations that have been brought against Allen. In May, a Jane Doe filed a civil suit in Tennessee federal court against the country singer, claiming that he raped and sexually harassed her while she was a member of his management team. The case was filed by attorney Elizabeth Fegan, who has previously represented victims of Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, as well as Dr. George Tyndall, a campus gynecologist at the University of Southern California, who was accused of sexually abusing patients. Allen responded with a statement saying that he and the Jane Doe accuser had a sexual relationship, but denied the rape and sexual assault allegations, saying that they “have no truth to them whatsoever.”

The fallout from the allegations were swift, as Allen was dropped by his label home, BBR Music Group, as well as his management company, The Familie, as well as his public relations firm, Full Coverage Communications. He was also suspended by his booking agency, UTA.

In June, a second unnamed accuser filed a suit against Allen, claiming the singer-songwriter assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room and filmed the encounter without permission. Earlier this month, Allen countersued both accusers, claiming that the first accuser defamed him, while the second accuser illegally took his cell phone.

See Allen’s announcement for his comedy shows below: