Jimmie Allen Has a Comedy Special in the Works

Jimmie Allen recently announced he will launch a three-date “I Said What I Said” comedy tour in October, and a rep for Allen tells Billboard that the shows will be filmed to put together a digital comedy special, which will be made available on his website at a later date.

No venues or specific dates for the I Said What I Said tour have been released at this time. Each of the trio of shows are invite-only, and Allen encouraged his followers to sign up via email to learn how to win tickets to the show.

The rep notes that though Allen is prepping for the comedy tour, he will continue making music and touring. The comedy tour and special mark the latest creative venture from Allen, who used to do stand-up comedy in high school and college. He also authored the children’s book My Voice is a Trumpet, and crafted the theme song for the Netflix series Titletown High.

The plans for a comedy tour and comedy special come amid sexual assault allegations that have been brought against Allen. In May, a Jane Doe filed a civil suit in Tennessee federal court against the country singer, claiming that he raped and sexually harassed her while she was a member of his management team. The case was filed by attorney Elizabeth Fegan, who has previously represented victims of Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, as well as Dr. George Tyndall, a campus gynecologist at the University of Southern California, who was accused of sexually abusing patients. Allen responded with a statement saying that he and the Jane Doe accuser had a sexual relationship, but denied the rape and sexual assault allegations, saying that they “have no truth to them whatsoever.”

A second unnamed accuser later filed a suit against Allen, claiming the singer-songwriter assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room and filmed the encounter without permission. Earlier this month, Allen countersued both accusers, claiming that the first accuser defamed him, while the second accuser illegally took his cell phone.