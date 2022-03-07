Jimbeau Hinson, Singer-Songwriter Who Penned Hits for Oak Ridge Boys & More, Dies at 70

Singer-songwriter Jimbeau Hinson , known for penning several hits for The Oak Ridge Boys, David Lee Murphy, Kathy Mattea, Patty Loveless, John Conlee and more, died March 4 at age 70, according to a press release. Hinson underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery in July 2021, and as a result, suffered a stroke. Though he made improvements over the next eight months, he suffered a second stroke recently, which led to a decline in his health.

The Newton, Miss., native wrote songs including The Oak Ridge Boys’ hits “Fancy Free,” “Let Me Be The One,” “When You Give It Away” and “Colors,” as well as Steve Earle’s “Hillbilly Highway” and “Down the Road.”

Loretta Lynn brought Hinson to Nashville when he was 16 to sign a publishing deal with The Wilburn Brothers. In 1969, Hinson earned his first ASCAP Award at age 18 with the song “Sugar in the Flowers,” recorded by Anthony Armstrong Jones. His second ASCAP honor came for the Brenda Lee-recorded “Find Yourself Another Puppet.” Lee also recorded Hinson’s “Broken Trust,” which peaked at No. 9 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Song’s chart in 1980. Hinson also had songs recorded by Reba McEntire, Tammy Wynette, Ricky Skaggs, Connie Smith, Rodney Crowell and more.

Hinson released several albums, including 2013’s Strong Medicine via Wrinkled Records. The album chronicled his journey living with HIV as well as his relationship with his wife of 42 years, Brenda Fielder. That album also led to a documentary film based on Hinson’s life, Beautiful Jim, led by Rex Jones. The movie was included in the Southern Documentary Project at the University of Mississippi.

At the time of his passing, Hinson was working on an autobiography titled The All of Everything in the Life and Times of Jimbeau Hinson.

Hinson is survived by wife Brenda Fielder’ sisters Cindee Sorrels of Nashville and Beth Allgood of Decatur, Miss.; brother Mike Hinson of Hickory, Miss.; and by several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is set for a later date.