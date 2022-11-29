Jessie James Decker Addresses Backlash Over Her Kids‘ Abs: ‘Let’s Not Pick & Choose What We Normalize’

Jessie James Decker recently enjoyed a vacation in Mexico with her family, and like many parents, shared some adorable photos of her kids having fun in the sun on Instagram. However, the “I Still Love You” singer received some backlash, with critics claiming that she photoshopped the children’s visible abs or even accusing her and husband Eric Decker of “overtraining” their kids.

In a follow-up post on Monday (Nov. 28), Jessie addressed the “bonkers” accusations. “Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not,” she captioned a series of videos of the couple’s three children — eight-year-old Vivianne, seven-year-old Eric Jr. and four-year-old Forrest — playing outside on the same vacation.

“We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is ‘weird’?” she continued. “I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivis elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out. Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do ‘better’ then do better. I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams. So we’ll see y’all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert.”

Jessie’s husband and NFL wide receiver Eric commented on the post in support, writing, “U get mama bear [raised hands emoji] [lion emoji].”

See her post below.