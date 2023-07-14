Bunnie XO Introduces Jelly Roll’s 6-Year-Old Son to Fans in Sweet Video

Jelly Roll has previously introduced his fans to his daughter, Bailee Ann, even bringing her onstage during a concert in Houston last year to sing with him on the song “Tears Could Talk.” And his wife, Bunnie, has introduced fans to the country star’s 6-year-old son, Noah.

In the video clip, which Bunnie posted to TikTok, she invites Noah to sit with her.

“My name is Noah, and my favorite color is red,” he tells the camera before stating his full name and indicating his age by holding up six fingers.

“You’re going to be seven!” Bunnie says, as Noah states that he will indeed turn seven on Aug. 23.

Bunnie asks Noah what his favorite sport is and he first says, “Pokemon,” laughing and answering with “soccer.” He also talks about his love for animals and his older sister Bailee, and says he loves going to the beach to “play in the water and let the waves catch me.”

To date, Jelly Roll has primarily kept Noah out of the spotlight out of respect for Noah’s birth mother. In the video’s comments, one fan stated, “I remember when his [birth mom] didn’t want to bring Noah into the spotlight. I’m so happy for y’all!” and telling Bunnie, “You’re a great bonus mom!”

Bunnie responded by confirming, “We asked, and she said it was OK. Always mama-approved first.”

Jelly Roll, who was recently a Billboard cover star and released his latest album, Whitsitt Chapel, last month, just earned his first Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs No. 1 with “Need a Favor,” which also peaked atop the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and is rising on the Country Airplay chart.

See Bunnie’s TikTok introducing Noah below: