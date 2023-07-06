Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie Is Doing Meet and Greets During His New Tour

Singer-songwriter Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO are fast becoming one of country music’s biggest power couples — and now, the social media personality and host of the popular Dumb Blonde podcast is ready to show their fans some love.

On her Instagram Stories, Bunnie revealed that when Jelly Roll launches his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour later this month, she will be hosting meet-and-greets, featuring Bunnie, Jelly Roll, and their entire crew.

She noted that Patreon followers get first dibs at meet-and-greet opportunities, and attendees will receive “Bunnie bundles” filled with gifts. “I love you guys. I can’t wait to touch all your butts and give you big kisses on tour,” Bunnie told fans in her video.

Bunnie first teased the meet and greet package in a TikTok video last month, where she said that she had seen fans wondering where she was at her hubby’s latest shows. “So, every night that J has a concert, I get a lot of you tagging me upset that I’m not there. Just want you guys to know that your girl is preserving her energy for the next four months.”

She also noted that those who purchase meet-and-greet packages must also have a ticket to one of Jelly Roll’s tourdates. “Without one of these tickets in hand, you cannot come to the meet-and-greet,” Bunnie noted. Jelly Roll’s tour will features openers including Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings and Elle King.

Jelly Roll, known for his No. 1 hits including the Country Airplay chart-topper “Son of a Sinner” and No. 1 rock single “Dead Man Walking,” was recently featured on the cover of Billboard’s Country Power Players issue. As part of the story, Jelly Roll discussed the incredibly positive impact Bunnie, whom he married in 2016, has had on his life, including helping him to get custody of his daughter. Jelly Roll calls her “a beacon of change in my life. You’re talking about a woman that came in and took a child that was soon to be born and a child that [we were] soon to have full custody of,” he told Billboard. “I would have never got custody of my daughter without her. I wouldn’t have had the stability or the money.”

Check out Bunnie’s TikTok below: