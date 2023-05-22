Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson Bring Dramatic ‘Save Me’ Collab to ‘American Idol’ Finale

Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll reprised their recent performance of the latter’s “Save Me” at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, bringing their soulful duet to the stage of the season 21 American Idol finale on Sunday (May 21). Jelly Roll began the song solo, standing center stage under dim lights, before being joined shortly by Wilson. The gospel-tinged collab made the most of each artist’s sturdy vocals and engaging stage presence.

After Wilson exited the stage, Jelly Roll transitioned into a performance of his new single “Need a Favor,” welcoming recently eliminated Idol contestant Oliver Steele to join him.

Steele and Jelly Roll share a hometown. The country star grew up in the Nashville suburb of Antioch, while the hopeful was raised in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., less than 25 miles away.

After the performance, Steele posted a photo of himself with Jelly Roll on Instagram, captioning the pic, “That has to be one of the funnest, most bad@ss feeling performances I’ve ever done!!! @jellyroll615 thank you so much for being so welcoming and offering so much wisdom, guidance, and brotherly love. Looking forward to hanging with you some more back home in the 615!! Let’s make some music, brother!!!”

“Need a Favor” is currently at No. 19 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and follows Jelly Roll’s first Country Airplay chart-topper, “Son of a Sinner,” which crested on the tally in January. In February, the country singer broke the record for the most weeks spent atop the Emerging Artists chart, staying atop the chart for 28 weeks.

See Jelly Roll’s full American Idol performance with Wilson and Steele above, and the Idol hopeful’s Instagram post below..