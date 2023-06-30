Watch Jelly Roll Get a Major Haircut, With an Assist From Wife Bunnie XO: ‘I Can’t Believe I Cut My Curls!’

Jelly Roll is taking things short for summer.

The “I Need a Favor” singer/songwriter cut off his long hair and shared a video of the process via Instagram on Friday (June 30).

“You ever wake up and just feel like ‘F— it’? That’s exactly how I woke up feeling this morning,” he says, narrating footage of his haircut. In the clip, Jelly Roll enlists a friend to cut his hair and shape up his beard.

As Jelly Roll readies himself to cut off his signature long mullet, he and his wife Bunnie XO banter, with Jelly Roll calling Bunnie “hair hater No. 1.”

“Are you excited it’s leaving today?” he asks.

“Me and about 5,000 other women!” she responds. “All the ladies in the comments are talking about how beautiful you look with your hair cut, so I’m so excited.”

Bunnie even grabs some clippers to help cut a few of Jelly Roll’s locks off herself. The video shows the rest of the haircut, as locks of Jelly Roll’s curls fall to the floor.

“I can’t believe I cut my curls!” Jelly Roll says at one point in the video clip. “This clip is about acceptance; you can see that I’ve accepted that there is nothing I can do.”

The video ends with Jelly Roll heading to a bathroom to check out his newly shorn hair in the mirror. Clearly happy with his new, shorter haircut, Jelly Roll asked fans to chime in in the Instagram comments section to give their opinions.

“Freshy,” commented Miranda Lambert, who co-wrote “The Lost” with Jelly Roll and Jesse Frasure on Jelly Roll’s album Whitsitt Chapel. Bunnie commented, “We stan a clean shaven king.”

Jelly Roll was recently the cover star of Billboard’s Country Power Players issue, and opened up about his life and career so far, including time spent in jail as a teen and young adult, launching his career as a rapper, meeting his wife Bunnie, and his recent success topping both Billboard’s country and rock charts.