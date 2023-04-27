Jelly Roll Puts His Spin on George Jones’ ‘Bartender’s Blues’

“Son of a Sinner” hitmaker Jelly Roll is known for a music career that has incorporated modern country, rock and hip-hop elements. But during a recent performance in Huntsville, Ala., as part of an all-star tribute concert to the late George Jones, Jelly Roll proved he can take on a country classic just fine.

During an all-star tribute concert in honor of the 10th anniversary of the death of Country Music Hall of Famer Jones, who died April 26, 2013 at age 81, Jelly Roll offered a cover of Jones’ 1978 classic “Bartender’s Blues.” The track was written by James Taylor, who included it on his 1977 album JT, before Jones recorded it the next year, as the title track of his Bartender’s Blues album (with Taylor offering harmony vocals). Jones’ version became a top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 1978. Jones would later re-record the song on his 1994 album The Bradley Barn Sessions, this time in collaboration with Trisha Yearwood.

Joining Jelly Roll on the bill for the Alabama tribute show that evening were artists including Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Lorrie Morgan, Mark Chesnutt, Michael Ray, Sam Moore, Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, Trace Adkins, Tracy Byrd, Travis Tritt, Wynonna Judd, Joe Nichols, Randy Travis and Sara Evans. The concert was also taped to air on PBS later this year.

Jelly Roll recently dominated the CMT Music Awards, held in Austin, Texas earlier this month. Jelly Roll took home male video of the year, breakthrough male video of the year (both for his “Son of a Sinner” video), and the CMT digital-first performance of the year honor, for his performance of “Son of a Sinner” on CMT All Access.

Listen to Jelly Roll’s cover of “Bartender Blues” in the video above.