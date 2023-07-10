Jelly Roll Showers His Wife With Praise in ‘A Bunnie Appreciation Post’: ‘She Saved Me’

Jelly Roll has spent years building up a music career that includes chart-topping songs such as “Son of a Sinner,” being a Billboard cover star and winning CMT Music Awards accolades, in addition to the release of his latest album Whitsitt Chapel. But his wife Bunnie XO is also an entrepreneur and person of influence in her own right, thanks to her work building up her Dumb Blonde podcast, which covers a range of topics including fashion, relationship advice, music and business.

On Friday, Jelly Roll posted a lengthy statement of praise for his wife, titling it “A Bunnie Appreciation Post!” Jelly Roll (real name: Jason DeFord) and Bunnie have been married since 2016.

“A lot is often said or made about my story, but the truth is, I’ve never been moved more by a story than the story of my wife,” Jelly Roll wrote. “To watch what this woman has overcame and her passion and determination to be something better has inspired me from the moment I met her. She saved me in one of the darkest times of my life. She has been nothing but supportive.”

He also wrote about the origins of Bunnie’s Dumb Blonde podcast. “I remember her sitting at our kitchen table and her talking to me about the vision she had to start the Dumb Blonde Podcast, and how it was her means to end working in the sex industry for good. I watched her build her own platform, her own podcast and her own team with ZERO help from me. She wanted to do it on her own, she didn’t want to be just ‘Jelly Roll’s wife,’ she wanted to build her own empire to empower women and share her story in hopes that it could motivate others to believe that they could change their lives and be happy. Watching her launch into this season of the Podcast, watching her build this beautiful community on Patreon where she posts our family vlog series ‘Meet the DeFords’ and NOW SHE IS COMING ON TOUR WITH ME AND DOING HER OWN MEET AND GREET (that I’ll be crashing as many of them as I can).”

He concluded with a personal note to Bunnie, saying, “Watching you take this thing to the moon has been nothing short of incredible to watch- so so so so happy for you baby. Let’s keep changing the world a little at a time.”

Bunnie responded to Jelly Roll’s message, writing in a comment, “I’m crying at the dinner table … You have always been my reason, my why & my strength. I love you to the moon & deepest galaxies.”

In his recent Billboard cover story, Jelly called Bunnie “a beacon of change in my life. You’re talking about a woman that came in and took a child that was soon to be born and a child that [we were] soon to have full custody of. I would have never got custody of my daughter without her. I wouldn’t have had the stability or the money.”