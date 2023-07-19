Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Fulfill Cancer Patient’s Dying Wish With Special Meeting in Nashville

“Need a Favor” hitmaker Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie, who hosts the popular podcast Dumb Blonde, recently made a wish come true for a woman battling stage four cancer.

The James Bess Foundation, a nonprofit that grants a last wish to adults battling terminal illnesses, shared a video of Nashville resident Suzanne Durham, in which Durham explains that she is battling cancer and her dying wish would be to meet Jelly Roll. Durham is a former Nashville house manager for women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie are known for their devotion to fans, and this was no exception. On Wednesday (July 19), The James Bess Foundation posted another video, this time of Jelly Roll and Bunnie visiting with Durham.

The video later shows Jelly Roll leading Durham and a crowd of her friends in a singalong of songs including The Eagles’ “Take It Easy” and Alan Jackson’s classic “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow.” Other videos from the event show Jelly Roll leading the audience in some of his own songs including “Creature.”

Bunnie later posted a video talking about how the meeting with Durham impacted her.

“As soon as we saw her video that was the first thing we wanted to do, was definitely make this lady’s wish come true. When I tell you it was chicken soup for the soul and everything I needed at that moment, God really works in mysterious ways, because just seeing this woman that has been given, I believe, five months to live, who has spent her entire life trying to help other people…that’s what life is all about.”

She continued, “We never know when our last breath on earth is here. If you want to waste your time spreading toxicity and dwelling on things that don’t f–king matter and don’t inspire people, I would much rather inspire people than impress people. I want to leave here with people being like, ‘Dude. She touched my life. She helped me out of a dark spot.’ That’s what I want to do. And that’s what I live for. I don’t care what anybody has to say about me. If they like me, if they don’t like me, cool. Don’t care. Cause you know what? If Suzanne was given five months to live and she chose to live her last five months inspiring people, that alone is enough motivation for me to want to do the same.”