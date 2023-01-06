Jason Isbell Performs ‘Run, Baby, Run’ During ‘Austin City Limits Hall of Fame’ Special Honoring Sheryl Crow: Watch

Austin City Limits will celebrate singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow with the special installment Austin City Limits 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Sheryl Crow, airing on Saturday (Jan. 7).

The special features Jason Isbell performing a special rendition of “Run, Baby, Run,” the opening song from Crow’s 1993 debut album Tuesday Night Music Club. Isbell and Crow previously collaborated on Yola’s single “Hold On” in 2020, with Crow contributing piano and Isbell playing guitar.

Among the others feting the nine-time Grammy winner are a host of Americana and country luminaries, including Brandi Carlile, Brittney Spencer and Jess Wolfe (from Lucius). Carlile will perform “If It Makes You Happy” (from Crow’s 1996 eponymous project), while Spencer will offer a rendition of “My Favorite Mistake” (from 1998’s The Globe Sessions). Crow will also perform, joining Wolfe for “Strong Enough” and Carlile for “Everyday is a Winding Road,” before an all-star finale performance of “I Shall Believe.”

The hour-long broadcast will open with highlights from Crow’s 1997 debut performance on Austin City Limits. Carlile will induct Crow into the ACL Hall of Fame with a speech highlighting Crow’s career, artistry and humanity.

Another special companion Hall of Fame hour will honor fellow Austin City Limits Hall of Fame inductee Joe Ely and will close out ACL season 48 on Feb. 25. Austin City Limits, recorded live at ACL’s home studio in Austin, Texas, is the longest-running music television show in history.

The episode will begin at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and will be available to stream online beginning Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. ET at pbs.org/austincitylimits.

Watch an exclusive performance clip from Isbell honoring Crow in the video above.