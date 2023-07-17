Jason Isbell, Devon Gilfillian to Lead Benefit Concert for Gun Violence Prevention Efforts in Tennessee

Jason Isbell and Devon Gilfillian will lead a group of world-class singer-songwriters in joining forces to aid organizations working to raise awareness about gun violence in Tennessee.

On Aug. 15, Isbell, Gilfillian, Chris Housman, Julie Williams, Autumn Nicholas and The Kentucky Gentlemen will perform for Together in Action, a benefit concert set for City Winery in Nashville, and presented by Country Any Way and eQuality events.

The event will take place nearly four months after six people — three children and three adult staff members– were killed during a mass shooting at Nashville private school The Covenant School.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, the state of Tennessee has the 10th-highest rate of gun deaths in the United States, with 1,385 people killed by guns in an average year in the state.

“In my efforts to change the landscape of country music, I’m realizing that a huge part of that is taking a close look at where we live and being vocal about the changes we’d like to see,” says Holly G, creator of Country Any Way and event organizer, as well as founder of The Black Opry organization. “Since becoming a resident in Tennessee, I’ve incorporated into my mission making sure that marginalized voices and the voices of people who want Tennessee to be an inclusive and safe space are heard. Music gives us such a beautiful platform for expression and creating community. I’m so excited that myself, eQuality events, and City Winery Nashville were able to pull together such an amazing group of artists to send a clear message that Tennesseans deserve a safe place to live.”

In April, Isbell and Gilfillian were among the musicians who signed a letter calling for Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and state lawmakers to enact meaningful gun reforms as part of the group Voices for a Safer Tennessee.

“Gun violence in Tennessee is not inevitable,” the group wrote. “We are not hopeless, and we will not accept inaction. This does not have to be our normal and we ask that you stand with us! We know that gun safety laws work. Policies like extreme risk protection laws and secure storage of firearms can save lives. And we ask that you keep your session open until these policies are put into place.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale July 19 at noon CT, with the City Winery member presale starting July 18 at noon CT. Tickets can be purchased at citywinery.com.