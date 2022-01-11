Jason Isbell Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones Shows: ‘Got Myself a Breakthrough Case’

Jason Isbell has tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and is canceling and rescheduling a series of shows as a result.

“Got myself a breakthrough case of COVID,” Isbell told his fans via Twitter on Jan. 11. “Lotta sinus drainage type stuff, scratchy in my throat and some muscle aches but no cough or breathing issues fyi. Boosted and very grateful for it.”

As a result, two upcoming Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit shows in Asheville, N.C., slated for Jan. 11-12, have been canceled. Concerts in Louisville (Jan. 14-15), Columbus, Ohio (Jan. 16), Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (Jan. 17) and Wilmington, N.C. (Jan. 19) will be rescheduled. His next tour date will be Jan. 21 in Charlotte, N.C., with opener Adia Victoria.

Isbell also noted that his daughter Mercy “is negative with no symptoms,” and that his wife, singer-songwriter and 400 Unit member Amanda Shires, is negative for COVID-19, and did not join Isbell on his most recent run of shows.

The country star has been an outspoken supporter of the COVID-19 vaccines, and in September, he virtually interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss both COVID-19 vaccines and keeping concertgoers safe. Isbell is also among the artists who require concert attendees to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID test.

Besides being outspoken on fighting the pandemic with science, Isbell recently took to Twitter to speak out against Morgan Wallen’s surprise Jan. 8 appearance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Wallen had joined fellow singer-songwriter and Big Loud labelmate Ernest during Ernest’s Grand Ole Opry debut set to perform their song “Flower Shops.” His appearance also marked Wallen’s first time on the Opry stage after being caught uttering a racial slur in February 2021.

Isbell was among those calling out the Grand Ole Opry for having Wallen on its stage. Isbell noted how having the “7 Summers” singer perform on one of country music’s most historic stages would be troubling for aspiring country artists of color.

“Last night @opry you had a choice — either upset one guy and his ‘team’ or break the hearts of a legion of aspiring Black country artists,” Isbell said via Twitter. “You chose wrong and I’m real sad for a lot of my friends today. Not surprised though. Just sad.”

He added, “The thing that really upsets me is bigger than one person’s words. It’s the idea of a young Black artist walking into that venue and wondering if ANYBODY is on their side. What a lot of us consider to be a grand ole honor can be terrifying for some. Doesn’t have to be that way.”

