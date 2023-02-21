Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce New Album ‘Weathervanes,’ Release First Song

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are set to release a new 13-track project, Weathervanes, on June 9, marking the followup to 2020’s Reunions and 2021’s Georgia Blue. The group just released the first taste of music from the upcoming album with “Death Wish.”

“There is something about boundaries on this record,” Isbell said via a statement. “As you mature, you still attempt to keep the ability to love somebody fully and completely while you’re growing into an adult and learning how to love yourself.”

On Feb. 20, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit also released a video on YouTube that served as a teaser for the upcoming album, which will release via Isbell’s own Southeastern Records, in conjunction with Thirty Tigers.

“Isbell is a storyteller at the peak of his craft,” says ESPN’s Wright Thompson, who narrates the video clip. “Observing his fellow wanderers, looking inside himself and trying to understand, reducing a universe to four minutes. He shrinks life small enough to name the fear and strip it away, helping his listeners make sense of how two plus two stops equalling four, once you reach a certain age, and carry a certain amount of scars.”

Thompson goes on to describe the album as a collection of “grown-up songs … songs about adult love, about change, about the danger of nostalgia and the interrogation of myths, about cruelty and regret and redemption … life and death songs, played for and by grown-ass people.”

See the full tracklist for Weathervanes below, as well as the trailer video: